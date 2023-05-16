Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $725,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.