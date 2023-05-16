Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $821,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Insider Activity

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

