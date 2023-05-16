Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Children's Place Price Performance

PLCE stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $324.65 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

