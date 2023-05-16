Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 105,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MNTN stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.