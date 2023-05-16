Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,021 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 291,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 323,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 134,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,290,000 after acquiring an additional 586,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.7 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.