Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $760,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

