Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $760,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.