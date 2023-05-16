LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. LanzaTech Global has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth $102,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth $111,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth $443,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

