Laqira Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.66 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and $578,136.98 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

