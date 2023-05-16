Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,692 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,715,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 21,839.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 368,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 85,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000.

Shares of BATS:XMPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 13,304 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

