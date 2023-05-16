Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,951 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,622. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

