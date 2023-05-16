Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 2.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. 241,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $71.28.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

