Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 15,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Articles

