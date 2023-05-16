Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,020 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

DIVB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,880 shares. The stock has a market cap of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

