Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $8.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.03. 95,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

