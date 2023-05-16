Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,652,100 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 4,382,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,434.7 days.

Leonardo Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

