LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at Royal Bank of Canada

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

LifeSpeak Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of TSE:LSPK traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.48. 8,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,780. LifeSpeak has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.08. The firm has a market cap of C$24.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

