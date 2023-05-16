LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE LITB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,198. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $135.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $156.42 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.