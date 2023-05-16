Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CL King

Analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $169.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $30,587,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

