Linda Grais Purchases 10,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) Director Linda Grais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 2,385,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,390. The company has a market cap of $110.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
