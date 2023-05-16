Linda Grais Purchases 10,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) Director Linda Grais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 2,385,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,390. The company has a market cap of $110.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

