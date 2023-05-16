LINK (LN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $248.49 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. LINK has a market cap of $248.49 million and $311,978.65 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $36.71 or 0.00135144 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,769,046 coins. The official website for LINK is finschia.network. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

