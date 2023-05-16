Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $768,888.16

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $119.85 million and $768,888.16 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003449 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,170,196 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

