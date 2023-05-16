Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LAD traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.41.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

