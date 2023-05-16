Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.26% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $42,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,661,000 after purchasing an additional 490,045 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $32,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after purchasing an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

