LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.