Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 36,787 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,787 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

