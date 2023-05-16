Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,760,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 23,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Lufax Price Performance
Shares of LU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,681,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,852. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.
Lufax Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 16.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax
Analyst Ratings Changes
LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.