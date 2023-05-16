Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,760,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 23,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of LU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,681,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,852. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

