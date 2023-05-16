Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,853,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lufax by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Lufax by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

