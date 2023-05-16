Lwmg LLC Acquires Shares of 1,301 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $183.39. The company had a trading volume of 362,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,189. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

