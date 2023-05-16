Lwmg LLC Buys Shares of 2,008 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.29. 301,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.46.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

