Lwmg LLC Invests $2.39 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 67,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,537. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

