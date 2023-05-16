Lwmg LLC Invests $23.14 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,142,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,405,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

