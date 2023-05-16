Lwmg LLC Invests $348,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. 524,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,408. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.