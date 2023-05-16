Lwmg LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 715,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

