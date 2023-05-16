Lwmg LLC Makes New $903,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 179,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,001. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.