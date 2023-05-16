Lwmg LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,736,000 after buying an additional 392,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $98.87. 531,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,413. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

