Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

NYSE MSGE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,652. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

