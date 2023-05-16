Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 39,247 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $756.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

