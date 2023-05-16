Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to “Tender” at TD Securities

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $67.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

MMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

