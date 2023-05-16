Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $19.03 million and $80,838.66 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025707 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018451 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,079.06 or 1.00018337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000557 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $110,576.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

