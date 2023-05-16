Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

