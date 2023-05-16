Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2,936.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $100,104.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,340.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $100,104.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,340.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $620,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $153.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.