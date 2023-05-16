Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

