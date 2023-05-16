Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $270.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

