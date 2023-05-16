Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,791 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 448,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.