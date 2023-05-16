Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 281.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 432,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 236,381 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $81.92.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

