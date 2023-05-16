Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,819 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,059 shares of company stock worth $700,956 and sold 27,147 shares worth $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

