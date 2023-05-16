Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,047 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $118,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,181,000 after buying an additional 1,455,798 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. 4,853,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,530,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

