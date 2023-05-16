Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRNGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King boosted their target price on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.92. 71,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.35. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

Materion (NYSE:MTRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,398 shares of company stock worth $580,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

