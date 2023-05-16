Maxim Group Lowers T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Price Target to $5.00

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 224.68% from the company’s previous close.

T Stamp Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of T Stamp stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. T Stamp has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) by 315.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

