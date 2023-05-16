MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point upgraded MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

MBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. MBIA has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MBIA will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in MBIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 281,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

